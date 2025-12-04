ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced on Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained yet another Afghan national with connections to ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K.

Advertisement

HOLY CRAP ANOTHER AFGHAN TERR0RIST HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN VIRGINIA!



According to @Sec_Noem: "Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K"



This is why they ALL HAVE TO GO HOME! pic.twitter.com/cWFN9AQpAH — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 3, 2025

Federal agents arrested Jaan Shah Safi in Waynesboro, Virginia, who was let into the country under former President Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome,” which followed his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Safi was arrested for providing support to ISIS and providing weapons to his father, who is a commander of an Afghan militia group, according to the DHS.

AFGHAN TERRORIST ARRESTED TODAY JUST MILES FROM D.C. CAME IN UNDER BIDEN.



Today the heroes of @ICEgov arrested Jaan Shah Safi, an unvetted Afghan national who provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K). He also provided weapons to his father who is… pic.twitter.com/NFwiTSqVfb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 3, 2025

Safi entered the United States on September 8, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), however, his application was terminated following the termination of TPS for all Afghans by Secretary Noem.

Secretary Noem said in a statement:

Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K. The Biden administration brought this terrorist into the U.S. under the disastrous Operation Allies Welcome program. This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation’s capital where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country. The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens — only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil. President Trump has been working every day since January 20 to clean up this unmitigated national security crisis.

This comes shortly after an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., killing one and critically wounding the other. He had also been let into the U.S. under “Operation Allies Welcome.”

In response to the tragedy, President Trump directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt all immigration applications, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum decisions, from nationals of 19 high-risk countries, including Afghanistan.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.