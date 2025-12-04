J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram...
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'
Chinese Scientist Deported After Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus Into the US
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Hit the Road Jack and Don’t Ya Plug in No More, No...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 04, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced on Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained yet another Afghan national with connections to ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K. 

Advertisement

Federal agents arrested Jaan Shah Safi in Waynesboro, Virginia, who was let into the country under former President Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome,” which followed his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Safi was arrested for providing support to ISIS and providing weapons to his father, who is a commander of an Afghan militia group, according to the DHS.

Safi entered the United States on September 8, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), however, his application was terminated following the termination of TPS for all Afghans by Secretary Noem. 

Secretary Noem said in a statement:

Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K. The Biden administration brought this terrorist into the U.S. under the disastrous Operation Allies Welcome program. This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation’s capital where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country. The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens — only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil. President Trump has been working every day since January 20 to clean up this unmitigated national security crisis.

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN ICE KRISTI NOEM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

This comes shortly after an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., killing one and critically wounding the other. He had also been let into the U.S. under “Operation Allies Welcome.”

In response to the tragedy, President Trump directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt all immigration applications, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum decisions, from nationals of 19 high-risk countries, including Afghanistan. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist Amy Curtis
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes Amy Curtis
Report: The FBI Is 'All F**ked Up' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement