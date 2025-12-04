Here's a Great Rundown of the Lib Media's Coverage of the National Guard...
Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal
A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?
Gavin Newsom's Latest Move Shows That He's Definitely Running for President
Elise Stefanik Drops the Hammer on Hochul As NY Prepares to Parole Yet...
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now
Dem Narrative Collapses As Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth...
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric'...
VIP
Erika Kirk Stands by Second Amendment After Charlie's Assassination: Not a Gun Problem
Inside a Secret Transgender Health Conference: Clinicians Admit They're All Just 'Winging...
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Trump Orders Flags to Half Staff for Murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and...
Tipsheet

Climate Study That Shaped Global Policy Retracted After Major Error

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 04, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A widely cited 2024 study, claiming to forecast climate change’s dire economic impact globally, was retracted on Wednesday. 

The withdrawal came far too late as the paper had already shaped analysis by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, influenced policy work at the World Bank, and been adopted by the Network for Greening the Financial System, a global coalition of central banks, as a key tool for stress-testing financial portfolios under European climate-risk rules.

Advertisement

The study claimed that global economic output would plunge by 62 percent by 2100 if high carbon emissions continued.

More from the Wall Street Journal:

The study examined historical data from some 1,600 regions worldwide over the past four decades to project how changes in temperature and precipitation would affect economic growth, including factors like agricultural yields, labor productivity and infrastructure.

However, after the study was published, other researchers found that economic data from one country—Uzbekistan—during a short time from 1995 to 1999 had skewed the results. Without Uzbekistan, the 2100 damage forecast fell to 23%, not 62%. The researchers published their critique in Nature in August.

“We broadly agree with the issues raised, and have made corrections to the underlying economic data and to our methodology to address them,” the study's author Leonie Wenz said. “These changes are too substantial for a correction of the original article in Nature.”

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Significant damage may already have been done, with major financial institutions relying on the study to assess climate-related risks. According to Ely Sandler, a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School, the study might have pressured government regulators to require big banks to stash away extra reserves as a safety net, slowing economic growth in the process. That tied-up money could have otherwise been used to issue loans and expand the economy.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Inside a Secret Transgender Health Conference: Clinicians Admit They're All Just 'Winging It' Dmitri Bolt
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now Amy Curtis
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Advertisement