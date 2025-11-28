Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Mark Kelly Is Finding Out
Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less...
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question
Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump and Alina Habba, Upholds $1 Million Judgment...
Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed
Is Civil War Inevitable?
Sum of All Hatreds
CBS Exploits a Murdering Mother Superior
Heartland America: After the Collapse of Democrat’s EV Socialism, Bipartisan Protectionism...
California Man Arraigned for Making Bomb Threats to Synagogues
Tipsheet

Woman Linked to Karoline Leavitt’s Family Taken Into ICE Custody

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 28, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, “a criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” was taken into custody in Revere, Massachusetts, after overstaying her tourist visa that expired in June 1999, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security.

Advertisement

Ferreira has an 11-year-old son with Leavitt’s older brother, Michael.

“The only concern has always been the safety, well-being, and privacy of my son,” Michael Leavitt told WMUR. Karoline Leavitt declined to comment. A source said the two women have not spoken in many years.

“The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother,” the source continued.

“She entered the US on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the US by June 6, 1999,” the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. “She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.”

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BRAZIL ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

Ferreira’s lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, is contesting her arrest, arguing she “maintained her legal status” under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“She’s in the process of actually getting her green card and she was abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving,” Pomerleau said. “Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal illegal alien.”

Ferreira was previously arrested on suspicion of battery. The outcome of that case is unclear, and no charges appear in Massachusetts’ online court records.

“I’m just trying to fight to get her out of jail. She should not be sitting in a jail hours away from her family and from her child’s life. She’s a great mom, and from what I heard, I think he’s been a pretty good dad,” he said. “His mother is locked up in Louisiana, where she should have never been in the first place."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent Matt Vespa
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question Matt Vespa
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less Than Two Minutes Matt Vespa
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed Walter Curt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, Trump Just Called Tim Walz This...and It's Very Much Appropriate Matt Vespa
Advertisement