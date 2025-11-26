America First at the National Parks: Foreign Tourists Face Increased New Fees Beginning in 2026

Beginning in January, U.S. National Parks will begin charging higher fees to foreign tourists.

EFFECTIVE 1/1/26:



An annual National Parks/Federal Recreational Lands pass will remain $80 for Americans, but increase to $250 for nonresidents.



Nonresidents will pay a new $100/person fee (in addition to the usual entry fee) at 11 of the most visited Parks.



According to the press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior:

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the Annual Pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents, ensuring that American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit. Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.

The goal of the change is to ensure American families receive priority access over foreign visitors in all National Parks, as part of President Trump's campaign promise to put America and Americans first.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” the Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

As part of the new policy, Americans will also be able to enter parks free of charge on National holidays ,including: President's Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday, Independence Day weekend, 110th Birthday of the National Park Service, Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, Veteran’s Day.

