Turkey Pardon Becomes a Pritzker Takedown: Trump Calls the Governor a 'Big, Fat Slob'

President Trump didn't pull any punches during the annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony, taking several shots at Illinois Governor JB Pritzker during his speech.

“The mayor is incompetent, and the governor is … a big, fat slob,” the president said. “He ought to invite us and say, ‘Please make Chicago safe.’ We’re gonna lose a great city if we don’t do it quickly,”

President Trump's comments came only a week after a horrifying attack on the Chicago L train, where a 26-year-old was set on fire. Chicago Democrats have continued to resist any assistance from the National Guard or federal law enforcement. Trump went on:

I had a little bit of a Pritzker joke, I was going to talk about Pritzker in size, but when I talk about Pritzker I get angry, because he's not letting us do the job, so I'm not going to tell my Pritzker joke. I have a very cute little joke. Some speech writer wrote some joke about his weight. But I would never want to talk about his weight. I don't talk about people being fat. I refuse to talk about the fact that he's a fat slob. I don't mention it.

Trump on JB Pritzker's weight😂



"I would never want to talk about his weight. I don't talk about people being fat. I refuse to talk about the fact that he's a fat slob. I don't mention it." pic.twitter.com/z2fSF1LSET — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 25, 2025

“I’d like to lose a few pounds too, by the way. And I’m not going to lose it on Thanksgiving,” Trump continued.

Governor Pritzker's comeback was as disappointing as one could expect, simply saying, “It takes one to know one on the weight question," the following day.

