Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women and Dem Women Look Like Men

Leaked text messages from Democratic Senator Reuben Gallego of Arizona reveal him griping about his own party, and acknowledging that Democratic men, look like women and Democratic women, look like men.

The text message chain began with someone telling Sen. Gallego that he might be able to rise to the top of his party amid all of the "insantiy" with a "cool head and a solid plan," as the Democrats continue to struggle in finding a political direction to pursue.

"Oh man have you met my party?" Gallego replied. "I've been yelling at them this whole time."

"We look like the not the fun party," he wrote. "Always telling and correcting people. Not allowing no men to men. Women to be hot. We used to be the party of sex [SEC] drugs and rock and roll."

"Exactly I'm gonna crack up when I go to the Capitol Hill club next time I'm in DC and you're there hanging out just so you can hang out with hot beautiful people," the person he was texting replied.

"Now Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women," Sen. Gallego continued.

The messages obtained by Human Events, simply show that some Democrats understand the issues within their party, and how mockable they are. They also understand that their current path is not one that will lead to victory. Whether Democrat leaders are willing to act, and drive their base back towards sanity remains an unanswered question.

The Democratic base has appeared to double down on insanity and continued the push towards progressivism. The victory of Mamdani served as a beacon of hope for progressives, and the Democratic Socialists of America, who took their victory in the largest city in the United States as a sign, that they could not only win, but also undercut the Democratic establishment.

While Democrats like Sen. Gallego are willing to say the quiet part out loud, we have yet to see if it will drive the Democrats towards change.

