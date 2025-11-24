Trump Moves to Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization

President Trump announced over the weekend that he plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, following extensive reports that the group is gaining a dangerous foothold in the United States.

Advertisement

A wide range of Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Syria, as well as Russia, have already labeled the group a terrorist organization.

“It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump told Just the News. “Final documents are being drawn.”

The announcement comes shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared the group a foreign terrorist organization, following a 200-page report released by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP).

The report states that the Muslim Brotherhood has gained access to government agencies, advised American civil rights policy, infiltrated educational institutions, and created a sprawling social media footprint. The study said that the ISGAP believes the group has targeted the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, through career appointments and advisory roles.

Charles Asher Small, executive director of ISGAP, following the president's interview with Just the News, said:

We welcome President Trump’s statements and the growing recognition that the Muslim Brotherhood, its ideology and network pose a serious challenge to the United States and democratic societies. A formal U.S. designation would represent an important first step to confront the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. This will require sustained, evidence-based policy, serious scrutiny of its affiliated structures and funding streams, and long-term investment in democratic resilience.

According to the report, the Muslim Brotherhood has deep ties to terrorist organizations and "share[s] the strategic aim" of groups like al-Qaeda: establishing an Islamic state governed by sharia law. However, the Brotherhood operates on a principle of gradualism rather than overt terrorism. "Gradualism allows it to maintain ideological continuity with militant jihad while avoiding direct confrontation," the report states.

Sebastia Gorka, the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, wrote on X:

The Brotherhood is the progenitor of all modern Jihadist terror groups, from al Qaeda to HAMAS. The time has come.

The Brotherhood is the progenitor of all modern Jihadist terror groups, from al Qaeda to HAMAS.



The time has come. https://t.co/asg4qJ5pPi — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.