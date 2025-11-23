Let Members of Congress Trade Stocks…on These Conditions
Trump Ordered Report: Experts Say No Evidence Supports Gender Treatments for Kids

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 23, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

A Trump-ordered report found that there is no scientific basis or any medical evidence to support providing “gender-affirming care” to children. The report was finalized and posted on Wednesday after passing scientific peer review.

The report was reviewed by 10 independent experts and research groups, none of whom identified major flaws. According to the report's lead author, those who reviewed the report did not dispute that U.S. doctors should pause the use of common gender-dysphoria treatments until more is known about their long-term effects.

The report was submitted to three different organizations for peer review, but only the American Psychiatric Association (APA) responded, and said they would have preferred to see a trans researcher among those conducting the study. Its worst critique was that the report failed to clearly explain its methodology.

“They were given the chance to show mistakes, show errors. And they were not able to identify any,” Dr. Leor Sapir, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and one of the researchers, said. “They had some minor comments here and there, but nothing that gets to the main findings about evidence and ethics.”

“And that includes the former president of the Endocrine Society, the very organization that has been one of the chief proponents of these interventions,” he added.

Sapir emphasized that the report’s nine authors worked entirely independently of HHS, and that most of them are Democrats. 

Alongside Sapir, the team included MIT professor Dr. Alex Byrne; health-care researcher Evgenia Abbruzzese; Duke Medical School professor Dr. Farr Curlin; Colorado State University philosopher Dr. Moti Gorin; psychiatrist Dr. Kristopher Kaliebe of the University of South Florida; endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw; Baylor College of Medicine psychiatrist Dr. Kathleen McDeavitt; and Yuan Zhang of the health-policy group Evidence Bridge.

“We are very politically and ideologically a diverse group,” Sapir said. “Most of the authors are liberals, Democrats. They wouldn’t vote for Trump if he forced them to. This is a bipartisan initiative.”

The report was first released in May.

