Anti-Israel Protesters Stage Grotesque 'Friendsgiving' Blood Feast at Union Station

A vile spectacle was captured at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station: anti-Israel protesters wearing masks of President Trump, former President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other leaders, theatrically feasting on fake bloody body parts and drinking blood.

Advertisement

A menu propped up behind them announced the event as “Israel’s Friendsgiving Dinner,” and read as follows:

Starter - Gaza Children's Limbs 21,000+ Palestinian Children Disable by Israel. 10+ children lose one or both legs every day since Oct 2023. No place on Earth has more child amputees than Gaza. Main - Stolen Organs Corneas, heart valves, livers, kidneys, and bones Palestinian bodies routinely returned missing organs. Israel illegally harvests organs from Palestinians they kill or kidnap. Dessert - Illegally Harvested Skin Israel National Skin Bank - world's largest skin bank. Skin illegally stolen from bodies of Palestinians killed or kidnapped by Israel. Drink - Gaza's Spilled Blood 186,000+ civilians + children killed by Israel

Union Station, DC - Jews and their buddies eating body parts.



Hitler would be proud. pic.twitter.com/h95HrDW8HG — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 21, 2025

First, there is zero credible evidence for claims that Israel engages in organ or skin harvesting. Those allegations are primarily pushed by Hamas and other Palestinian officials, who have continued to win the propaganda war in the West. That fact is supported by the historic levels of anti-Semitism in the West, the majority of which originated from opposition to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Second, the responsibility for Gaza’s civilian suffering lies squarely with Hamas. In a time of relative calm, Hamas chose to launch a brutal attack on a nation with vastly superior military strength. They do not get to start a war they cannot win and then rely on gullible Western activists to demand that Israel absorb the blow and move on. Hamas made this war inevitable; Israel’s response did not.

Grotesque scenes like the one above do little to end a conflict or help people engage in meaningful policy discussions. They provide an outlet for hatred, and ignorant hatred at that.

If Gazans truly want statehood, they should begin by not electing a terrorist group to run their territory, acknowledge that the war they keep pursuing cannot be won, and then negotiate seriously with Israel and Western governments. How many defeats it will take before that reality sets in is anyone’s guess, and with Western activists encouraging their delusions, this cycle will drag on far longer than it should.

These activists don't realize that their rhetoric will lead to more death, as Gazans and Hamas will continue to think they have a fighting chance in reconquering Israel.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.