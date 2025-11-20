Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Washington, DC

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration illegally deployed the National Guard to the city.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: A Biden judge has just HALTED President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, DC



Apparently murders and carjackings have dropped WAY too much for these radical leftists



START REMOVING DEI JUDGES FROM THE BENCH before we lose our whole country! pic.twitter.com/73P9451ajc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 20, 2025

“While the President certainly may have some Article II powers to protect federal functioning and property, including in the District, such powers cannot justify the deployment of the DCNG [DC National Guard] in this case,” Cobb wrote. She further argued that the administration “exceeded the bounds of their authority” in how they deployed National Guard troops in the city, and “acted contrary to law” when they used the DC National Guard “for non-military, crime-deterrence missions in the absence of a request from the city’s civil authorities."

She also found that President Trump, “lack[s] statutory authority” to bring in National Guard troops from neighboring states.

“The Court finds that the District’s exercise of sovereign powers within its jurisdiction is irreparably harmed by Defendants’ actions in deploying the Guards,” she wrote.

Cobbs placed her order on hold for three weeks to allow for an appeal.

President Trump deployed around 2,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., in an effort to reduce crime in the city, which the president argued is out of control.

After the deployment, from August 7 to August 25, violent crime dropped by almost half compared to the same period in 2024, with assault down 19 percent, burglary down 48 percent, and homicide down 57 percent for that period. Car thefts also fell by 36 percent. Washington, D.C., also went the longest without a single murder in recorded history, a mere 12 days.

The Trump administration has initiated the appeals process.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.