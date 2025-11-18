The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding
Trump Confirms that Interviews for the Next Fed Chair are Underway

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 18, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he has begun interviews for the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The term of the current chair, Jerome Powell, is set to end in May. 

"We have some surprising names and we have some standard names that everybody's talking about," Trump said when asked about the Fed search during an Oval Office appearance with visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. "We may go the standard way. It's nice to, every once in a while, go politically correct. But we have some great names." 

The president said that the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who was considered a possible replacement for Powell, did not want the job.  

Bessent himself quelled rumors that he would be seeking the position, telling Fox News' Bret Baier, "I can safely say that I will not be the Fed chair. I think President Trump would make a great Fed chair; he has an open mind, he understands monetary policy better than a lot of people on the Fed."

President Trump also took the opportunity to bash Powell, telling reporters: "I'd love to get the guy currently in there out... but people are holding me back." 

