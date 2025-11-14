Democrats Created the SNAP Crisis, Yet Senator Booker Is Blaming Republicans

Senator Cory Booker took to X on Thursday to blame Republicans and President Trump for weaponizing the 42 million Americans dependent on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the course of the longest government shutdown in United States history.

"Trump’s weaponization of SNAP was needlessly cruel and lawless. How can Vance and Hegseth stand idly by while veterans went hungry?" he wrote. The attached video featured Democratic Representative Pat Ryan of New York, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, who accused the president of withholding SNAP payments that many veterans rely on for their next meal. Ryan also argued that the president was suing to block emergency funds from being used to cover SNAP payments for the month of November.

Trump’s weaponization of SNAP was needlessly cruel and lawless. How can Vance and Hegseth stand idly by while veterans went hungry? pic.twitter.com/MaSuuRqBZk — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 13, 2025

Senator Booker would do well to remember that he voted 15 times to block the continuing resolution, which guaranteed that no SNAP recipients would receive their payments. Booker was also willing to indefinitely continue the government shutdown in order to try and secure expanded Obamacare subsidies. Democrats cannot not be allowed to create a crisis and then blame Republicans.

Republicans voted 15 times to reopen the government. Booker voted 15 times against it. This gaslighting is off the charts. https://t.co/uQjbfYSjC1 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 14, 2025

As to Rep. Ryan’s point that the Trump administration was suing to prevent SNAP payments, the context is important. Congress is the branch responsible for funding, and while the SNAP program has $5 billion in contingency funds, that does not mean the money should be spent during an entirely preventable and easily solvable crisis.

Moreover, although a federal judge ruled that the executive branch is responsible for fully funding SNAP, which costs roughly $8.5 to $9 billion, the court cannot legally compel President Trump to provide an additional $4 billion to sustain the welfare program. That responsibility lies with Congress. Contingency funding is intended for unforeseen, immediate emergencies, not Congressional irresponsibility.

The problem has, and always does, lie with Democrats. Democrats supported Obamacare, an ineffective law that is so “good” at what it does that it consistently requires expanded subsidies. They then justified possibly starving one in eight Americans, people they made almost wholly dependent on the federal government. Democrats thrive on ensuring they can wield the American people, especially those who need extra help, to their political advantage. It’s yet another reason to fight to ensure that people can live independently of government.

