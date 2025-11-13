Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden
They Wanted Children to Watch Sexually Inappropriate Drag Shows – Here's What the...
Trump Is Suing the Crap Out of This News Outlet
House Petition to Force the Release of the Epstein Files Is Moving Forward
Trans Activism Puts the 'Affirmation' of Men Ahead of the Needs, Safety of...
State Department Will Classify Antifa As a Foreign Domestic Terrorist Organization
This Report From UC San Diego Should Be a Wake Up Call for...
Braun's Bill: California Mom Hopes to Toughen State's DUI Laws Following Son's Death
Kansas Officials Pay $3 Million in Damages to Local Newspaper Raided by Law...
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized in Chicago
VIP
Climate Alarmists Find a New Way We're All Gonna Die
DNC Staffers in Uproar Over Return-to-Office Order With 60-Day Notice
Marco Rubio Torches EU Officials Who Claim That U.S. Narco-Terrorist Strikes Violate Inter...
CNN Host Abby Phillip Says She Studies Conspiracy Theories So She Can Correct...
Tipsheet

Senator Fetterman Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After Fall, Suffered Minor Injuries

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 13, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Thursday after he fell during a morning walk near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania. His office said there were no serious injuries and that he was admitted “out of an abundance of caution.”

Advertisement

The fall was caused by a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” meaning his heart wasn’t pumping blood correctly.

The full statement from Fetterman’s spokesperson reads:

During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries.

Senator Fetterman had this to say: ‘If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!’

He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen.

Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care.

Recommended

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Senator Fetterman survived a stroke in 2022, shortly before taking office. The stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, and Fetterman underwent treatment that included the implantation of a defibrillator and pacemaker.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Trump Is Suing the Crap Out of This News Outlet Jeff Charles
Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers Kurt Schlichter
They Wanted Children to Watch Sexually Inappropriate Drag Shows – Here's What the Court Said Jeff Charles
Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Marco Rubio Torches EU Officials Who Claim That U.S. Narco-Terrorist Strikes Violate International Law Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Advertisement