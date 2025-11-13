Senator Fetterman Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After Fall, Suffered Minor Injuries

Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Thursday after he fell during a morning walk near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania. His office said there were no serious injuries and that he was admitted “out of an abundance of caution.”

Advertisement

The fall was caused by a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” meaning his heart wasn’t pumping blood correctly.

BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized in Pittsburgh this morning after a fall. His office reported that a ventricular fibrillation episode left him light-headed, causing him to fall and sustain minor facial injuries. He is now “doing well” under routine observation.… pic.twitter.com/FvDYzDBtPZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2025

The full statement from Fetterman’s spokesperson reads:

During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries. Senator Fetterman had this to say: ‘If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!’ He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care.

Statement from Sen. Fetterman’s Spokesperson:



“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.



Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.



Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular… — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2025

Senator Fetterman survived a stroke in 2022, shortly before taking office. The stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, and Fetterman underwent treatment that included the implantation of a defibrillator and pacemaker.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.