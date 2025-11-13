Heres What the Schumer Shutdown Cost the American People

After a record-breaking 43-day government shutdown, the U.S. government has finally reopened as of Wednesday night, as President Trump signed a continuing resolution, funding the government through January 30. Furloughed federal employees will return to work and start receiving back pay, the 42 million Americans who rely on government assistance for food will get their benefits, and U.S. service members will be paid once again.

As Trump signed the government funding bill on Wednesday, he said, "The country has never been in better shape. We went through this short-term disaster with the Democrats because they thought it would be good politically. It's an honor now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again."

But what was the full cost of the Schumer Shutdown to the American people?

Kevin Hassett, the director of The National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House, the shutdown cost American taxpayers around $15 billion per week, coming to a total of around $92 billion. It also dragged the economy down by 1 to 1.5 percent, costing roughly 60,000 private-sector jobs.

Hassett also addressed general concerns about the economy, telling reporters:

The first thing that we’ve done stopped the runaway inflation. The second thing we’ve done is we’ve pushed policies that have caused incomes to grow a lot. But we understand that people understand, as people look at their pocketbooks to go to the grocery store, that there’s still work to do.

Democrats, through the shutdown and weaponization of SNAP recipients and others, continue to play politics for their vastly ineffective policies, while President Trump is trying to undo four years of bad policy, and finally get the economy under control.

