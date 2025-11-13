Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden
They Wanted Children to Watch Sexually Inappropriate Drag Shows – Here's What the...
Trump Is Suing the Crap Out of This News Outlet
House Petition to Force the Release of the Epstein Files Is Moving Forward
Trans Activism Puts the 'Affirmation' of Men Ahead of the Needs, Safety of...
State Department Will Classify Antifa As a Foreign Domestic Terrorist Organization
This Report From UC San Diego Should Be a Wake Up Call for...
Braun's Bill: California Mom Hopes to Toughen State's DUI Laws Following Son's Death
Kansas Officials Pay $3 Million in Damages to Local Newspaper Raided by Law...
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized in Chicago
VIP
Climate Alarmists Find a New Way We're All Gonna Die
Senator Fetterman Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After Fall, Suffered Minor Injuries
Marco Rubio Torches EU Officials Who Claim That U.S. Narco-Terrorist Strikes Violate Inter...
CNN Host Abby Phillip Says She Studies Conspiracy Theories So She Can Correct...
Tipsheet

DNC Staffers in Uproar Over Return-to-Office Order With 60-Day Notice

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 13, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Staffers for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are in uproar, as the new chair, Ken Martin, announced in an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that employees are expected to return to in-person work at the DNC headquarters in February, more than two years after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Complaints began immediately, according to the New York Times, with the DNC's union representatives describing the move, which granted a 60-day notice, as "callous" by the end of the day.

Martin addressed the complaints, telling staffers that if they didn't like his policy, they should begin seeking new employment. According to people familiar with the meeting, the DNC chair said the return to work policy had been a “Band-Aid” that was long overdue in being ripped off. 

Staffers argued that the Democrats had won the 2020 election working remotely, and that they could do the same in 2028.

“It was shocking to see the D.N.C. chair disregard staff’s valid concerns on today’s team call,” the union’s leadership wrote in a statement to the New York Times. “D.N.C. staff worked extremely hard to support historic wins for Democrats up and down the ballot last Tuesday, and this change feels especially callous considering the current economic conditions created by the Trump administration.”

Recommended

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ECONOMY

The growing unionization of Democratic campaigns has sparked quiet concern among party leaders, even as they publicly champion organized labor. Earlier this year, the Congressional Progressive Staff Association sent a letter to House and Senate leadership advocating for a 32-hour workweek, a proposal that drew sharp criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. 

Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres of New York mocked the proposal, questioning how blue-collar Americans might perceive white-collar staffers calling for reduced hours and sarcastically suggesting a “0-hour workweek.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Trump Is Suing the Crap Out of This News Outlet Jeff Charles
Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers Kurt Schlichter
They Wanted Children to Watch Sexually Inappropriate Drag Shows – Here's What the Court Said Jeff Charles
Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Marco Rubio Torches EU Officials Who Claim That U.S. Narco-Terrorist Strikes Violate International Law Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess Who Else the FBI Targeted in Its Mass Surveillance Operation Under Biden Jeff Charles
Advertisement