Tipsheet

Trump Administration Exploring 50-Year Mortgage Plan to Tackle Housing Affordability

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 11, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Across New York City and the country, the word on everyone’s lips is “affordability.” Over the weekend, President Trump said his administration is preparing to tackle housing costs head-on with a proposal for 50-year mortgage terms for new homebuyers.

The United States Director of Federal Housing, Bill Pulte, reposted a Truth Social post from President Trump depicting a list of “Great American Presidents,” with President Trump shown alongside Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the creator of the 30-year mortgage. “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on the 50-year mortgage - a complete game changer,” he wrote on Saturday.

On Sunday, Pulte followed up on the proposed 50-year mortgage, emphasizing that it is a potential tool to help young people purchase homes, though not necessarily the only solution. Since the initial announcement, the proposal has drawn widespread criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

We hear you. We are laser focused on ensuring the American Dream for YOUNG PEOPLE and that can only happen on the economic level of homebuying. A 50 Year Mortgage is simply a potential weapon in a WIDE arsenal of solutions that we are developing right now. STAY TUNED!

The goal of the 50-year mortgage would be to lower monthly payments; however, the reported decrease in a homebuyer’s monthly cost would be minimal, while the total amount paid in interest would increase substantially. Regardless, President Trump has heard the voice of the American people and is actively exploring options to ensure that younger generations of Americans can still afford a home and achieve their American Dream.

