Gavin Newsom Slams Senators Who Voted With Republicans to End Shutdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that he was stunned by the decision of eight Senators to side with Republicans and pass a continuing resolution that is set to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“I’m not coming in to punch anybody in the face," Newsom said. "But I’m not pleased that, in the face of this invasive species that is Donald Trump, who’s completely changed the rules of the game, that we’re still playing by the old rules of the game. And in my core, I’m stunned.”

Seven Democratic Senators, mostly from purple states, and one independent Senator who typically caucuses with Democrats, voted with Republicans on the new funding bill, getting heat from their constituents. One of the most jarring effects of the shutdown was the lack of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nearly 42 million Americans, which is around one in eight, rely on the program to eat each month.

The governor's comments came during an interview with the Associated Press at the COP30 UN Climate Conference in Brazil. The Trump administration did not send any official delegates. Newsom was there, most likely to continue to prepare for his presidential run in 2028.

Newsom then tried to establish himself yet again as the primary opponent of President Trump among Democrats.

“I’m really more alarmed than it appears the eight members of my party are in the United States Senate,” Newsom said. “I’m much more alarmed about the future of our country and the world we’re trying to build than they are.”

In other words, Newsom was willing to continue to use the American people as pawns in his political game. Unfortunately for him, purple state Senators were unable to do the same.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s party is still searching for a future leader, with Newsom representing a clear anti-Trump direction. Whether that path will gain more traction than, say, the Mamdani wing of the Democrats, which openly embraces socialism, communism, and anti-Semitism, remains to be seen.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

