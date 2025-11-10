I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck,...
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Opening Fire on ICE Agents in Chicago

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 10, 2025 7:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago over the weekend. The suspect reportedly drove by the agents in a Jeep on Saturday in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, firing several shots before speeding away during an ongoing immigration enforcement operation.

The suspect has not been identified, but is known to be a Mexican citizen and was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. The suspect has a lengthy criminal record, including charges of illegal entry, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, and felony possession of a weapon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino told Fox News, "This individual should have never been walking the streets of Chicago. This individual should not have been in this country, so the fact that he has re-violated again, and still has a firearm, is… very concerning to us in law enforcement."

Related:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement."

"He is currently marked as a violator of the Laken Riley Act, pending charges related to assaulting officers," the statement added.

The shooting comes amid an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against ICE Agents, and a more than 1,000 percent increase in assaults, according to the DHS, which they blame on incendiary Democratic rhetoric. The Latin Gang has also issued orders to target federal agents in Chicago. 

