Tucker Carlson Praises Venezuelan Tyrant Nicolás Maduro As 'Socially Conservative'

Tucker Carlson has made a series of eyebrow-raising moves in recent weeks, most notably, his widely criticized decision to give a softball interview to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. If that wasn’t troubling enough for the once-renowned conservative journalist, this latest move may be even more so.

Advertisement

In an episode from October 29th, Carlson spoke fondly of Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, asking why the United States is so opposed to his leadership.

Carlson admitted that Maduro is very left-wing on economics; however, he said, "Gay marriage is banned, abortion is banned, sex changes for transgenderism is banned, it's one of the very few countries in the entire hemisphere with those policies."

What Carlson failed to question is how Maduro achieved those ends, through brute force, violent suppression, and the systematic destruction of freedom, a path that no true conservative would ever endorse.

"And by the way, the U.S.-backed opposition leader who would take Maduro's place if he were taken out is of course pretty eager to get gay marriage in Venezuela. So for those of you who thought this whole project was 'Globohomo,' not crazy, actually," he continued.

Tucker's latest video?



The opposition to Maduro's socialist regime is driven by "globohomo"



Deposing Maduro, he says, would create a refugee crisis.



Does he read the news? Maduro created the LARGEST refugee crisis in the world with 9 million fleeing.pic.twitter.com/33T6xWqG4q — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) October 31, 2025

Daniel Di Martino, a Venezuelan-born fellow at the Manhattan Institute and founder of the Dissident Project, which brings immigrants who fled tyranny to speak with American students, told Townhall:

Tucker Carlson keeps falling lower and lower, now even justifying Maduro's socialist regime in the name of social conservatism. He is wrong about Maduro's alleged conservative social policy since Maduro himself aligned with and supported BLM in America and has destroyed the Venezuelan family by breaking it up through the largest refugee crisis in the world.

A true conservative would never stoop so low as to defend the actions of a tyrant, regardless of their falsely perceived victories.

President Trump has consistently criticized Nicolás Maduro, calling him a “narco-terrorist” and accusing him of running drug trafficking networks. The Trump administration has deployed several naval vessels to the Caribbean Sea and, as of Thursday, has carried out its 17th strike against a Latin American drug trafficking vessel. At least six of these strikes have targeted vessels originating from Venezuela.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.