Pharma Executive Collapses Next to Trump at White House Briefing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 06, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A pharmaceutical executive collapsed at a press briefing on Thursday in front of President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and others.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and famous television host, immediately rushed to his aid.

The man has been identified by some as Gordon Findlay, an executive from the company Nordo Nordisk, although the White House has not confirmed his identity, and the company told the NY Post that the only company representatives at the event were CEO Mike Doustdar and Dave Moore, EVP, US Operations. 

“Are you OK? Gordon, you OK?” Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks asked as the man began to collapse. 

“Press out!” officials shouted as Trump stood up and Dr. Oz rushed to help. Secretary Kennedy was seen rushing to get help. 

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later announced that the man was “okay” after experiencing a brief fainting spell.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted,” Leavitt said. “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

The White House was holding a briefing where President Trump announced a new initiative to lower the cost of weight-loss drugs.

