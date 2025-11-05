Do Californians Oppose or Support Gerrymandering? This New Exit Poll Raises Some Questions

Californians overwhelmingly voted to pass Proposition 50 on Tuesday, moving the responsibility of redistricting from an Independent commission to the state's Democratic supermajority legislature. However, it is unclear if Californians actually know what they voted for, according to one of the exit polls.

Advertisement

When voters were asked whether congressional districts should be drawn by the party in power or by a nonpartisan commission, 92 percent favored a nonpartisan commission, while just 7 percent supported allowing the ruling party to draw the maps.

WOW: California passed Prop 50, ALLOWING Democrats to redraw congressional lines—potentially axing 5 GOP House seats—despite a Fox News exit poll showing 92% of voters want a nonpartisan redistricting commission.



You can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/SXHWWDPd8U — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 5, 2025

Yet for some reason, as of current voting data, Prop 50 is set to pass with around 65 percent support. So what caused the disparity?

This is most likely an example of people simply voting along partisan lines, without putting much thought into their decision. Democrats told Californians that Prop 50 would be good, that they could stand against President Trump, and "save democracy." Californians blindly listened.

Representative Kevin Kiley of California went so far as to say that Governor Newsom and Prop 50 proponents purposely confused the issue, in order to get people to vote yes.

Newsom has twisted the ballot language of Prop. 50 and spent $100 million on ads confusing the issue. Here is what an accurate summary would look like. My recommendation: Vote NO. pic.twitter.com/N0xTtYsyIb — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 24, 2025

Kiley also argued that even Princeton University has said that California's new proposed map would be one of the two worst gerrymanderings of the last half-century.

There's a reason Newsom doesn't even show Californians the map they're voting for on the ballot. Because they would reject it. Princeton University analysts gave it an "F" grade and called it one of the two worst gerrymanders of the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/q0jFy3aeDh — Rep. Kevin Kiley (@RepKiley) October 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.