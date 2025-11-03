Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump’s Tariffs in What He Calls The Most Important Case in U.S. History

President Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One about his “Liberation Day” tariffs, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments on their legality on November 5.

Advertisement

He described the case as "one of the most important decisions in the history of our country," as the outcome of the case will determine whether any U.S. President can wield tariffs as a tool for economic leverage and national security.

"Other countries use tariffs against us, and we weren't able to openly and freely use tariffs against them," Trump said. "I'll give you an example – China. That was going to be a disaster for the world, and I was able to settle it very quickly, very easily because I was able to use tariffs. It's total national security, and economic health is also part of national security, by the way."

The president said he will not attend the oral arguments, opting instead to deliver a speech in Miami. He told reporters he didn’t want to draw attention to himself, saying, “It’s not about me. It’s about our country.”

"I wanted to go so badly," he continued. "I just didn’t want to do anything to deflect from the importance of that decision. If we don't have tariffs, we don't have national security, and the rest of the world would laugh at us because they've used tariffs against us for years and took advantage of us."

"We've become wealthy," he said of his tariffs. "Our stock market hit a record high on Friday – 48 record highs during my term – and a large part of that is because of tariffs and our good trade deals. Without that, you couldn’t make a good trade deal. We were being abused by a lot of other countries, including China, for years. Not anymore. Tariffs have brought us tremendous national security."

President Trump recently wrote on Truth Social that the tariffs are directly responsible for the United States becoming wealthy, powerful, and secure again, writing:

THE UNITED STATES IS WEALTHY, POWERFUL, AND NATIONALLY SECURE AGAIN, ALL BECAUSE OF TARIFFS! THE MOST IMPORTANT CASE EVER IS IN THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.