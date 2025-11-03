And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government
Whistleblower Just Busted This News Outlet for Deceptively Editing Trump's Jan. 6 Speech
Trump Administration Is Ready to Take Major Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
VIP
Why the Left Has to Destroy The Lord of the Rings
Stuck at an Airport? Thank the Democrats and Their Schumer Shutdown
Gavin Newsom Lied Once Again About Prop 50
He Knew: Gavin Newsom Lies Through His Teeth About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline
CBS Hires Some Hefty Security for Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss
Scott Jennings Brings the Receipts in Immigration Debate With Van Jones
There's Been an Update on SNAP Payments
VIP
Massachusetts Governor Blasted for Gun Crime Happening Under Her Very Nose
NJ Gubernatorial Jack Ciattarelli Gets the Ultimate Election Eve Surprise
VIP
Remember the Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Tower? More Details Have Been Released
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump’s Tariffs in What He Calls The...
Tipsheet

New Poll Shows Cuomo Would Win in a Two-Way Race Against Mamdani

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 03, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

In a new bombshell poll, former Governor Andrew Cuomo would win in a head-to-head race with Mamdani. 

According to a new Atlas Intel survey released Monday afternoon, Zohran Mamdani still leads the race with 43.9 percent support, while Cuomo trails with 39.4 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 15.5 percent. Roughly one percent of those surveyed remain undecided.

Advertisement

In a hypothetical race where Sliwa drops out, Cuomo would lead Mamdani 49.7 percent to 44.1 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,400 potential voters over a two-day period last week, on Friday and Sunday, with a margin of error of around two percentage points. 

However, the poll overestimates the Republican and Independent vote, while underestimating Democratic voters. In early voting, Democrats account for 73 percent, Republicans 11 percent, and independents 15 percent. The survey has Democrats at only 59 percent, Republicans at 19 percent, and independents at almost 22 percent.

The top three issues for New Yorkers remain inflation/cost of living, housing affordability, and crime in that order. While Mamdani and Cuomo have made their focus affordability, Sliwa maintains that the most important issue is crime. While that issue has historically been a winning one, people can imagine a world in which affordability quickly outpaces that in major U.S. cities. Republicans will soon need to make economic policy the centerpiece of their campaign and expand their message beyond simply cutting taxes.

Recommended

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME INFLATION NEW YORK POLLING

Sliwa remains the spoiler as Election Day looms on Tuesday. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Man Problem Kurt Schlichter
Whistleblower Just Busted This News Outlet for Deceptively Editing Trump's Jan. 6 Speech Jeff Charles
NJ Gubernatorial Jack Ciattarelli Gets the Ultimate Election Eve Surprise Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Brings the Receipts in Immigration Debate With Van Jones Amy Curtis
John Brennan Rages in Public: Deep State Crimes, Russia Hoax, Hunter Biden Laptop Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
Advertisement