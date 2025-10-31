VIP
Kamala Harris Loses It Over Trump’s New White House Ballroom, Blames Trump for Schumer Shutdown

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 31, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Former Vice President Kamala Harris went on a profanity-laced rant about President Trump and the new White House Ballroom on Thursday, as funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to run out by Saturday, leaving nearly 42 million Americans without food assistance next month.

She made her comments during an interview on Jon Stewart’s Comedy Central podcast “The Weekly Show,” which was released on Thursday.

"Are you f**king kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now! Come on!" she exclaimed. "I’m not going to be distracted by, 'Oh, does the guy have a big f**king hammer!?' What about those babies!?"

Well, a great starting question would be: why are nearly one in eight Americans reliant on the government to ensure they don't "starve" from month to month?  Something must have gone terribly wrong to see SNAP recipients being wielded as political pawns as the Democrats refuse to fund the government. 

But to Harris’s point, President Trump has little to do with the current government shutdown. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York sparked the crisis by using the shutdown as leverage to expand Obamacare subsidies. While Congress has spent the past few weeks running in circles, President Trump has brokered peace in the Middle East, embarked on diplomatic missions to Asia, and intensified immigration enforcement, all as construction of the White House Ballroom got underway. 

The ball is in the Democrats' court, but so far, only three moderate Democratic-aligned lawmakers have expressed willingness to vote with Republicans to advance a government funding bill. 

President Trump's White House construction project has sparked a wave of criticism from the left side of the political aisle, and many are still struggling to understand why, other than Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Demolition on the East Wing of the White House began last week to make room for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The project is to be funded by President Trump and several "patriotic" private donors.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

