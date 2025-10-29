This Republican Might Just Have a Chance to Beat Kathy Hochul
Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Says He Is 'Not an American at All' in Resurfaced Interview

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 29, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani's mother, in a resurfaced interview with the Hindustan Times from 2013, said her son is "not an American at all." She also used terminology that many view as derogatory to the United States.

"He is a total desi," filmmaker Mira Nair said about her son while he was attending Bowdoin College. "Completely. We are not firangs at all. He is very much us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all. He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian."

In Hindi and Urdu, the word "firang" refers to foreigners, particularly Westerners. But Mehek Cooke, an attorney born in India who now works as a consultant for the GOP, told Fox News the term is not “some harmless cultural term,” but rather a “slur.”

"It’s the word used back in India to mock outsiders, to say you don’t belong," Cooke said. "Using it here about your own child raised in the United States carries the same tone as calling someone a derogatory word — or worse. It’s flippant, divisive, and dripping with contempt for the very country that gave your family a better life."

"When Mamdani’s mother says her son was ‘never a firang and only desi,’ it’s a rejection of America. It’s ungrateful, disrespectful, and frankly repulsive to live in this country since age seven, receive every freedom, education, and opportunity America offers, and still deny being American," she concluded.

Related:

GOP INDIA USA

However, Mamdani has rejected being American in more ways than one. His steadfast commitment to socialism, along with his near-singlehanded guidance of the Democratic Party toward accepting and even emboldening more socialist candidates, stands in stark opposition to the principles of the American Founding. 

Rather than standing for liberty, equality, and individualism, he stands for control, equity, and the collective. A recipe for authoritarianism. 

Mandani is the current frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and Uganda. He was naturalized as an American citizen in 2018.

