We’re Not Playing Games: Trump Responds to Russia’s Latest Nuclear Missile Test

In response to recent Russian nuclear missile tests, President Trump warned Vladimir Putin that the United States has the world's most powerful nuclear submarine right off of Russia's coast.

President Trump not only responded to the threat but also maintained that his only strategic goal in negotiations with Russia is to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The military capabilities of Russia seemed to be of little immediate concern.

"Russia said this week that they’ve tested a new missile that can go more than 8,000 miles. Is that saber-rattling for you? What is that?" a reporter asked.

"I know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles, and they’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either," Trump replied. "We test missiles all the time. But, you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way. You ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon fourth year. That’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles."

Trump's reaction to Russia's "unlimited range"

nuclear-capable Burevestnik missile:



The President issued his warning on Monday, aboard Air Force One.

Russian officials had announced the successful testing of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile on Sunday, boasting a range of over 8,000 miles and its ability to break through missile defense systems. Valery Gerasimov, Russia's top general and chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, informed Putin that the missile traveled 8,700 miles and was in the air for 15 hours. The test was conducted on October 21st.

