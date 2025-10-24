DOJ Drops the Hammer on California Officials After Threats to Arrest ICE

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a warning letter to top California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, outlining severe legal consequences if they were to follow through with threats to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents, or impede their enforcement operation.

The letter came after Representative Pelosi, alongside Rep. Kevin Mullin of California, released a statement on Wednesday, threatening to arrest ICE agents if they break California state law. They also noted that the President would be unable to pardon federal agents.

"Reports of a planned mass immigration raid in the Bay Area are an appalling abuse of law enforcement power," Pelosi and Mullin wrote in their statement. "While the President may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not. … The people of San Francisco will continue to stand with the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America."

Todd Blanche responded on X, writing, "California politicians want to arrest federal agents for enforcing federal law. We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution. No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again."

California politicians want to arrest federal agents for enforcing federal law.

We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution.

No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/xe0EK8QssO — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) October 23, 2025

Blanche's letter cites federal statutes outlining the criminalization of assaulting, impeding, or conspiring against federal officers. He also cited the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution, which says federal laws supersede all state laws.

He also outlined that the Department of Justice will investigate and prosecute officials who are in violation of federal statutes, telling the California officials to "preserve all written and electronic communications and records related to any attempts or efforts to impede or obstruct federal law enforcement officials."

"We urge you and other California officials to publicly abandon this apparent criminal conspiracy, to stop threatening law enforcement, and to prioritize the safety of your citizens," he wrote.

