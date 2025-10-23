Stephen Miller Torches Robert De Niro After Nazi Smear on MSNBC

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, torched Robert De Niro on Wednesday, describing him as a "sad, bitter, broken old man" after the actor had called him a "Nazi" over the weekend on MSNBC.

"He has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops. Failures, embarrassments," Miller said on "Hannity." "This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he's not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by friends, not his community."

"He's a shell of a man, and everyone disregards everything he says," Miller continued.

De Niro made his own comments on Sunday on MSNBC's "The Weekend," where he lumped in his comments on Stephen Miller with criticisms of the Trump administration as a whole. The actor also claimed that President Trump would try and ensure he got a third term in office.

"He will not want to leave. He set it up with… I guess he’s the Goebbels of the Cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi," the longtime Trump critic said, comparing Miller to the Nazi's chief propagandist. "And he's Jewish, so he should be ashamed of himself."

This comes amid the ongoing demonization of Republicans and conservatives by prominent Democratic officials and supporters. Many have called for an end to comparisons between those on the right and Nazis, noting that such rhetoric has been linked to rising political violence, culminating in the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month.

