Car Slams Into White House Barricade

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 22, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A man was arrested late Tuesday night after he drove his vehicle into a White House barricade. The Secret Service reported that there was no further threat after apprehending the driver.

"On Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, DC," a Secret Service spokesperson said. "The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe,"

The vehicle was identified as a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland license plates.

President Trump was in the White House at the time of the crash. The building was not placed on lockdown; however, the road leading to the security gate where the crash occurred remained closed until the vehicle was towed away.

The Secret Service has not identified the driver or provided any additional information. It remains unclear whether the crash was deliberate or what prompted the driver to approach the White House.

