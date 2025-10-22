Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler

A young Democrat influencer got destroyed on a Piers Morgan panel when he challenged the notion that elected Democrats, including former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, had ever called Donald Trump Hitler.

Advertisement

"When did Kamala Harris call Donald Trump, Hitler?" Sisson said, before repeating his question.

Isabelle Brown, a Gen Z conservative commentator and newest show host at the Daily Wire, jumped in, "October of 2024, Kamala Harris said on the campaign trail, 'Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on day 1. His former Chief of Staff said he wanted generals like Hitler's. Donald Trump openly admired dictators, including Adolf Hitler.' Last October, that was said on the campaign trail, from the Democrat nominee."

Sisson blinked rapidly as Brown gave each point of evidence, his face caught somewhere between surprise and some sort of system error. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, exactly," he said.

Jack Posobiec, a contributor and regular face at Turning Point USA events, jumped in as well. "So Kamala Harris said this during the campaign, during the closing days of the campaign, it was her final campaign pitch," he said.

Piers Morgan himself chimed in, saying that "Hillary Clinton literally compared Trump's rally in Ohio last week to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's speeches...She made reference to Hitler speeches, which saw people raise their right arms in the air in the Nazi salute."

"It happens all the time," he continued.

On Piers Morgan, Harry Sisson dares @JackPosobiec and the panel to name one high-ranking Democrat who's compared Trump to Hitler. It doesn't go well for Harry. pic.twitter.com/RZDOQEd4R2 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 21, 2025

While Sisson was most likely going to try and claim that, while Harris had compared Trump to Hitler, she had never explicitly called him Hitler. An almost insignificant difference amid an increasing acceptability of violence against political opponents throughout the American left. So here is some better evidence for Sisson.

Jasmine Crockett, a Democratic Representative from Texas, referred to Trump as "Temu Hitler" in a video from August of 2025. Rep. Crockett has also called him a wannabe Hitler. A Texas State Representative, Ana-Maria Ramos, did the same. Most other Democrats appear afraid to call President Trump Hitler, but that has not stopped them from outright calling him a dictator, fascist, or authoritarian.

Leftist crybaby Harry Sisson: NO high-ranking elected Democrat official has ever called Trump "Hitler."



Jasmine Crockett: Trump is Hitler



All democrats do is lie. pic.twitter.com/MgjitU05dD — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) October 21, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.