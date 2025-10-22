Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade

As of 10:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, Sen. Merkley was still speaking on the Senate floor.

Several Democratic Senators praised the speech, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senators Andy Kim of New Jersey, Tina Smith of Minnesota, and Chris Van Hollenof Maryland.

White House Spokeswoman Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Democrats will do anything except vote to open the government. A useless overnight floor speech that no one watched will do nothing to help the millions of Americans who are missing paychecks, losing out on important benefits, or being otherwise harmed by the Democrat’s decision to shut down the government over free health care for illegal aliens."

“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells. We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution,” he began.

The President is not a king.

The law is not a suggestion.

The Constitution is not optional.



“President Trump wants us to believe that Portland, Oregon, in my home state, is full of chaos and riots. Because if he can say to the American people that there are riots, he can say there’s a rebellion. And if there’s a rebellion, he can use that to strengthen his authoritarian grip on our nation.”

“This is an extraordinarily dangerous moment,” Merkley continued on Wednesday. “An authoritarian president proceeding to attack free speech, attack free press, weaponize the Department of Justice, and use it against those who disagree with him, and then seeking the court’s permission to send the military into our cities to attack people who are peaceful(ly) protesting.”

Trump's attacks on the free press aren't an isolated incident. They're a constant barrage designed to push us further into an authoritarian strongman state.



This is not the first time Senator Merkley put on a display. He did the same in 2017 to protest the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, with his speech lasting just over 15 hours.