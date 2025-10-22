SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Glock Changing Design, but They Never Should Have Needed To
Hunter Biden Defends His Pardon, Says It Wouldn't Have Happened Under 'Normal Circumstance...
Car Slams Into White House Barricade
Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 22, 2025 11:15 AM
Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon launched an overnight speech Tuesday, denouncing President Trump and accusing him of posing “grave threats to democracy.” He reiterated the now-tired Democrat claim that the President is "dragging us further into authoritarianism."

"TUNE IN," the Senator wrote on X. "I’m holding the Senate floor to protest Trump’s grave threats to democracy. We cannot pretend this is normal."

As of 10:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, Sen. Merkley was still speaking on the Senate floor.

Several Democratic Senators praised the speech, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senators Andy Kim of New Jersey, Tina Smith of Minnesota, and Chris Van Hollenof Maryland. 

White House Spokeswoman Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Democrats will do anything except vote to open the government. A useless overnight floor speech that no one watched will do nothing to help the millions of Americans who are missing paychecks, losing out on important benefits, or being otherwise harmed by the Democrat’s decision to shut down the government over free health care for illegal aliens."

“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells. We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution,” he began. 

“President Trump wants us to believe that Portland, Oregon, in my home state, is full of chaos and riots. Because if he can say to the American people that there are riots, he can say there’s a rebellion. And if there’s a rebellion, he can use that to strengthen his authoritarian grip on our nation.” 

“This is an extraordinarily dangerous moment,” Merkley continued on Wednesday. “An authoritarian president proceeding to attack free speech, attack free press, weaponize the Department of Justice, and use it against those who disagree with him, and then seeking the court’s permission to send the military into our cities to attack people who are peaceful(ly) protesting.”

This is not the first time Senator Merkley put on a display. He did the same in 2017 to protest the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, with his speech lasting just over 15 hours.

