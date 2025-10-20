VIP
A Press Pool Ride-Along at Camp Pendleton
CNN Just Delivered a Brutal Poll Number for Dems on the Shutdown Fight
This Is What Trump Had to Say About Jay Jones for Fantasizing About...
VIP
The U.N.’s Women’s Rights Agenda Is a Joke
De Niro’s MSNBC Meltdown: Attacks Trump, Smears Jewish Aide Stephen Miller As a...
'We Will Not Be Intimidated:' Bullet Fired Into J.D. Vance’s Half-Brother’s Church As...
U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service Drops 'Anti-Trans' Case Against Comedian Graham Linehan
VIP
Bondi DOJ Alleged to Back Warrantless 'Home Invasion' of Gun Owners
A Tale of Two Shutdowns: Who Was Really King
Colombia Pulls Ambassador After Trump Torches the Its President
VIP
Remember Those Mystery Drones Over New Jersey? A Private Contractor Just Revealed What...
This Left Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown...
Karoline Leavitt Goes Nuclear on a Huffington Post Reporter
If Sliwa Drops Out, Cuomo and Mamdani Are Neck-and-Neck According to Latest Polling
Tipsheet

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Rules on Portland National Guard Deployment

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 20, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that President Trump can deploy Oregon National Guard troops to Portland.

The three-judge panel, consisting of Judge Ryan Nelson and Judge Bridget Bade, two Trump appointees, sided with the administration, while the lone Clinton-appointed judge, Susan Graber, dissented.

Advertisement

"After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority under 10 U.S.C. § 12406(3), which authorizes the federalization of the National Guard when ‘the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States,’" the majority wrote.

“Some of these protests have been peaceful, but many have turned violent, and protesters have threatened federal law enforcement officers and the building,” they continued. “Even if the President may exaggerate the extent of the problem on social media, this does not change that other facts provide a colorable basis."

Judge Graber wrote in her dissent that “Today’s decision is not merely absurd, it erodes core constitutional principles.”

This ruling comes after U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, temporarily blocked the move, claiming that it was "untethered to reality" and one that risks "blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation."

Recommended

This Left Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

President Trump has deployed National Guard troops to several U.S. cities in the last year, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Memphis, citing both out-of-control crime rates and the need to defend ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MILITARY OREGON RIOTS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Left Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War Dmitri Bolt
This Is the Bombshell Question That 'Stunned' the Hacks at CBS News Jeff Charles
Karoline Leavitt Goes Nuclear on a Huffington Post Reporter Dmitri Bolt
Remember Those Mystery Drones Over New Jersey? A Private Contractor Just Revealed What Happened Dmitri Bolt
CNN Just Delivered a Brutal Poll Number for Dems on the Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
This White Leftist Humiliated Himself While Screaming Racist Tropes at Winsome Earle-Sears Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Left Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement