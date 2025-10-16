Cuomo Closes in on Mamdani in NYC Mayoral Race

With less than a month until New York City’s gubernatorial election, the nation’s financial capital stands on the brink of electing its first outright socialist mayor. While Zohran Mamdani continues to lead the race, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is quickly narrowing the gap.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, taken between October 3-7, Mamdani, representing the Democratic Party, stands with 46 percent support among likely voters, while Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani int eh Democratic primary but re-entered the race as an independent, stands at 33 percent support. The Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, has remained at 15 percent.

NYC MAYORAL POLL



🟦 Zohran Mamdani: 46%

🟨 Andrew Cuomo: 33%

🟥 Curtis Sliwa: 15%

——

% who are VERY Enthusiastic to vote for..



Mamdani: 56%

Sliwa: 52%

Cuomo: 28%

——

Net Favs

Mamdani: +8

Sliwa: -13

Cuomo: -15

——

Quinnipiac | 10/3-7 | 1,015 LVhttps://t.co/yTVA895jWZ pic.twitter.com/VpvsaSKZQ2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 9, 2025

This is the first poll taken since incumbent Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race.

In a September Quinnipiac poll, Mamdani led Cuomo by 22 points, garnering 45 percent support to Cuomo’s 23 percent.

"The numbers changed, but the contours of the race haven't. Andrew Cuomo picked up the bulk of Adams' supporters, cutting into Zohran Mamdani's lead, but Mamdani's frontrunner status by double digits stays intact," Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow said when the survey was released.

The same survey found Mamdani leading in enthusiasm as well, with 90 percent of his supporters saying they were very or somewhat enthusiastic. That number fell to 85 percent among Sliwa supporters and just 69 percent say they are enthusiastic among voters backing Cuomo.

At this point, the only viable path forward would be for Sliwa to withdraw and consolidate his supporters behind Cuomo. If the Republican nominee truly cared about his city and country, he would do everyone a great service by dropping out of the race. I, for one, do not wish to see one of the greatest cities in the world fall to socialism.

The popularity of Mamdani should serve as a wake-up call to Republicans that crime can no longer define or alone, win a campaign. Affordability in the United States, especially in its major cities, is quickly becoming a top policy issue. Conservative solutions, like that of Sliwa, are not front and center of his campaign, nor are they as flashy as the false promises of socialism. If Republicans wish to hold on to the major cities that define America, it is time they begin to recognize the shifting political landscape and adjust accordingly. Crime in major cities afterall can seem a non-issue if no one can afford to live there.

