Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater
The View Co-Host Just Ate It With This Bet. Here's What She Has...
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think
VIP
Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones' Request to Set Aside $1.4 Billion Verdict
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Senate Dems Once Again Refuse to Open the Government
New Study Shows 'Trans Identification' Among Youth Is in a Freefall
If Europe Halted Muslim and African Migration, the Number of Sexual Assaults Would...
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to...
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee Shows Off Musical Chops With Israeli Spin on Lynyrd...
President Trump Authorized Another Strike on Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Boat
Stop the UN Global Climate Tax on American Ships
President Trump Declines to Commit to Two-State Solution, Says His Focus Is on...
VIP
Naked and Afraid: Portland Protesters Strip Down to Oppose President Trump
Hamas Executes Rivals in Gaza As World Leaders Declare the War Over
Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk Posthumously Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 14, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump has posthumously awarded Turning Point USA Founder and legendary conservative activist Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

The ceremony took place in the White House Rose Garden on what would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday. It was supposed to take place indoors due to bad weather, but the President told Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, that "God was watching, and he didn't want that for Charlie." The White House saw nothing but sunshine for the ceremony.

The President, in his speech, credited Charlie with helping him win the presidential election in 2024 and described him as a "fearless warrior for liberty."

"Five weeks ago, our nation was robbed of this extraordinary champion," Trump said. "He was a champion in every way. I got to know him so well. ... He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America. He loved this country." 

"Without him,... maybe you'd have Kamala standing here today," Trump said. "That would not be good... With his help, in 2024, we won more people than any Republican by far in the history of our country."

Erika Kirk teared up as she accepted the award on her husband's behalf and thanked the world for believing in Charlie and his mission.

"You are the heartbeat of this future movement," Erika said. "Everything Charlie built—you guys are the legacy holders of that. You're living his mission with him... I know that freedom will endure."

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement

She shared that she had always struggled to find the perfect birthday gift for Charlie, but that the Medal of Freedom awarded by President Trump was "the best" he could have gotten.

"He preferred quiet birthdays," Erika said. "I said, 'Baby, I love your birthday... because it's the day that the world couldn't go another day without you' ... [Freedom is] what Charlie fought for until his last breath, and it was written on his chest in those final minutes."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University by Tyler Robinson, who set out to murder Charlie because he disagreed with the conservative firebrand over politics.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think Jeff Charles
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to Weather Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater Matt Vespa
New Study Shows 'Trans Identification' Among Youth Is in a Freefall Amy Curtis
Hamas Executes Rivals in Gaza As World Leaders Declare the War Over Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement