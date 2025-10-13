Republicans Launch New Front in Immigration Fight: Banning Immigrants Who Follow Sharia Law

Representative Chip Roy of Texas is alongside other House Republicans, is leading an effort to introduce legislation that would bar immigrants who adhere to Sharia law from entering the United States, and seek the removal of those already residing in the country.

Advertisement

Done!



Rep. Roy introduced H.R. 5722, the Preserving A Sharia-Free America Act, this week.



This bill would prevent foreign nationals who adhere to Sharia Law from entering or staying in the US.



Save Western Civilization. Stop Sharia Law. https://t.co/gIw3J4PJkW pic.twitter.com/bZww7VVEKM — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) October 11, 2025

"America is facing an existential threat - the spread of Sharia Law. From Texas to every state in the union, instances of Sharia Law adherents have threatened the American way of life, seeking to replace our legal system and Constitution with an incompatible ideology that diminishes the rights of women, children, and individuals of different faiths," Rep. Roy said. "Europe should be a wakeup call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like - the erosion of the West. America’s immigration system must be fortified to counter the importation of Sharia adherents – the preservation of our constitutional republic and its people depend on it."

The text of the bill reads:

The Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Attorney General, as applicable, shall deny any immigration benefit, visa, immigration relief, or admission to the United States to any alien who adheres to Sharia law. Any alien in the United States found to be an adherent of Sharia law by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, or Attorney General shall have any immigration benefit, immigration relief, or visa revoked, be considered inadmissible or deportable, and shall be removed from the United States.

Any alien who provides false statements under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, Attorney General, or any Federal agency, or in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, about the alien’s adherence to Sharia Law shall have the alien’s immigration benefit, immigration relief, or visa revoked, be considered inadmissible or deportable, and shall be removed from the United States.

The bill's sponsors include Representatives Randy Fine of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and Keith Self of Texas.

Representative. Barry Moore of Alabama, Mary Miller of Illinois, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Sheri Biggs of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have joined them as cosponsors of the bill.

No explanation has been offered as to how the bill would withstand likely scrutiny under the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom. While immigrants may not be granted every Constitutional protection provided to U.S. citizens, they are entitled to certain rights like due process and equal protection. Meaning if they are singled out due to religious beliefs in trying to immigrate, they have standing for a discrimination case against the United States government.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.