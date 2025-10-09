The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
The All American Halftime Show: TPUSA to Counter Super Bowl Halftime Show With Their Own

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 09, 2025 1:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA has announced that they will be countering Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show with their own, the All American Halftime Show.

"HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT," they posted on X. "It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.Performers and event details coming soon.2.8.2026 http://AMERICANHALFTIMESHOW.COM."

They added a link taking people to a form where they could fill out their information, and what kind of music they would like to see featured at TPUSA's show. This included an "Anything in English" option.

Jack Posobiec, a regular personality at TPUSA events wrote on X, "I've had to keep quiet about this all week And now it's finally official The TPUSA All American Halftime Show is happening."

The headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, has been characterized as a "Trump-hater" speaking out against the President's immigration policy and ICE raids, even deciding to skip the United States as a destination for his most recent tour.

Martinez has established that he has no respect for the United States, sitting down for the national anthem just this month, and telling Americans they have "four months to learn Spanish" before his halftime show.

