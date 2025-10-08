White House Mocks Harris’ Cackle After Vulgar Trump Comment

The White House slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris and her cackle on Tuesday, after she referred to President Trump and his administration as "motherf**kers," during a stop on her book tour Monday.

Advertisement

“There is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds - when, in fact, these mothafuckas are crazy!!”



SHE FINALLY SAID IT 😭😭



🎥: A Day of Unreasonable Conversation 2025



pic.twitter.com/rEabpMDjqR — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) October 7, 2025

“[T]here is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these motherf—ers are crazy,” Harris said at the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Los Angeles.

The crowd erupted in applause after her crude comment, leaving Harris to cackle in amusement.

Following the comment, White House spokesperson Kush Desai told TMZ, “Kamala Harris should listen to an audio recording of her cackle of a laugh before calling anyone crazy.”

The former VP has faced plenty of criticism for her laugh, with some questioning whether it's a genuine expression. She frequently used it to deflect attacks from President Trump during their only presidential debate and on social media. She also used her laugh to dodge questioning in several televised interviews from both friendly and hostile networks.

Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff said during a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that he recalled falling in love with Harris, and her laugh.

“She called me back and we talked for an hour. We laughed — you know that laugh! I love that laugh,” Emhoff said.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.