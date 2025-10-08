SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Greta Thunberg Uses Image of Starving Israeli Hostage in Post About Palestinian Suffering

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 08, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Greta Thunberg mistakenly posted an image of a starving Israeli hostage who was forced by Hamas to dig his own grave as an example of "Palestinian suffering" in a social media post just one day before the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The image showed Evyatar David, one of the hundreds of hostages abducted by Hamas in 2023. He remains among the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, and one of just 24 believed to be alive.

“The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders,” read Thunberg's post, which was made in collaboration with several other "pro-Palestinian activists."

David's sister, Yeela David, immediately blasted Thunberg.

“You should make a research before you post things you don’t understand about. In the 6th slide you put a photo of an Israeli Hostage who Hamas starved on purpose. This is Evyatar David,” she said. “Every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke.”

The images of David sparked global condemnation when they were released as propaganda by Hamas. with the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General of Israel in New York putting the grueling images on a Times Square billboard to raise awareness.

“Hamas terrorists deliberately starve our hostages, documenting them in a cynical, humiliating, and malicious manner,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The video of David showed him crossing out dates on a calendar, indicating when he last ate, and saying, “This is the grave I think I’m going to be buried in. Time is running out.” 

Thunberg has not yet addressed the embarrassing mistake.

