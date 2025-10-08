Man Arrested for Deadly Palisades Fire That Killed 12, Caused $150 Billion in Damages

A suspect has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which killed 12 people and caused more than $150 billion in damages.

The fire killed 12 people, destroyed more than 6,800 homes and businesses, and damaged over 1,000 other buildings.



Jonathan Rinderknecht is facing three federal criminal charges related to the fire, following an investigation by the Los Angeles field division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The affidavit contained "digital evidence, including the defendant’s ChatGPT prompt of a dystopian painting showing, in part, a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it."

Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said, "The complaint unsealed today charges the defendant with destruction of property by means of fire, a felony that carries a mandatory minimum 5-year federal prison sentence and is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison."

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

Federal arson charges carry a minimum sentence of five to 20 years in prison. Because the fire led to serious injuries and death, prosecutors may choose to seek the death penalty.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida and will be transferred to the Central District of California to face trial.

The Palisades Fire began in early January and burned through more than 23,000 acres, destroyed more than 6,000 buildings, and claimed 12 lives.

Investigators found that the fire began near a popular hiking trail in Topanga State Park, and raged for 24 days until firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

