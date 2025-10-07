White House Targets Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Imports With New 25% Tariff

President Trump announced on Monday a new tariff, this time on both medium and heavy-duty trucks, beginning next month.

"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25%," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Currently, the vast majority of medium to heavy-duty trucks are assembled in the United States, around 60-70 percent.

Trucking currently accounts for around 73 percent of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations, with nearly 2 million Americans working in the industry, including both drivers, mechanics and support staff, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Profit margins in the trucking sector tend to be very slim as well, meaning that they are highly sensitive to unexpected changes in operating costs, according to Fox Business.

This announcement comes as the Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Trump is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday.

Both countries are among the top five import sources ranked by customs value according to data from the United States International Trade Commission.

While Leavitt did not go into great detail on what would be discussed between the leaders, she did say trade policy is likely to be on the table.

The meetings come as the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the legality of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, come November 5th.

