Maryland Educator Caught Assaulting Conservative Activist on Camera in Washington DC

Conservative activist Cam Higby was attacked outside Washington’s Union Station this week while attempting to engage in peaceful political discussions. The incident comes as Higby launches his “Fearless Tour,” an effort he says that is inspired by the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated while engaging in similar dialogue.

A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight. I deployed mace in self defense. pic.twitter.com/ss8ljolKzo — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 2, 2025

In the viral clip, a woman is first seen kneeling beside Higby, reaching for his MAGA hat. As Higby repeats, “Stop, stop, stop,” the woman, identified as Taylor Forte, grew more aggressive, standing up and trying to rip the hat from his head before knocking him over in his chair. Higby then pulled out a can of Mace and sprays Forte, sending her stumbling into a nearby bush as she shouts, "Stupid b**ch." Forte pulled herself out of the bush and walked away as Higby continued to spray her.

It was later revealed that Forte is a public school teacher in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The attack comes as conservatives continue to engage in political dialogue despite continued political violence and rhetoric from Democratic officials justifying that violence. The assassination of Charlie Kirk renewed the resolve in many conservative activists, prompting more political engagement with the public and several calls for lawmakers to stop demonizing their political opponents.

