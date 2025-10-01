President Trump Freezes $18 Billion in Funding for NYC in Response to Schumer Shutdown

President Trump has frozen $18 million in federal funding for New York City infrastructure projects, citing unconstitutional DEI "principles."

🚨 BREAKING: OMB Director Russ Vought just FROZE $18 BILLION for NYC "infrastructure" projects - directly impacting Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries' home turf, following the shutdown



"To ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles."



LMAO 🤣



UNLEASH… pic.twitter.com/Kgni0qfuXI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Advertisement

Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget announced the funding freeze on Wednesday via X, writing, "Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles. More info to come soon from @USDOT" before adding that the funds had specifically been allocated for "the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway."

Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles. More info to come soon from @USDOT. — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

Specifically, the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway. https://t.co/pR3W4JWmh2 — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

CBS News reports that the Hudson Tunnel project will construct a new passenger rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River while repairing Amtrak and NJ Transit’s aging North River Tunnels. Meanwhile, the Second Avenue Subway initiative is set to push the Q line further into Harlem, complete with additional stations.

Amid Senator Chuck Schumer’s government shutdown, a project long touted as a top priority for the New York Democrat faces setbacks. Just as Schumer derailed a funding bill, the Trump administration is striking back.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York responded to the funding freeze, telling Vought to "get lost." Jeffries has also been a vocal opponent of the GOP-led funding bill and helped to bolster Sen. Schumer's efforts to cause a government shutdown.

Again with this guy (and his baseless threats).



Russ, you are the poster child for privilege and mediocrity.



Get lost. pic.twitter.com/NnLaTVs5SG — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.