Trump Reveals Purpose of Mass Gathering of U.S. Generals in Virginia

President Trump revealed on Sunday that he will be attending the mass gathering of more than 800 U.S. military commanders in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, and shared what the purpose of the meeting will be.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump now plans to attend the gathering of the US military's top generals in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday, called by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, per WaPo.



👀👀 pic.twitter.com/n8qoiag2EF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

"It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message," Trump told NBC News. "We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps.’ You know the expression ‘esprit de corps’? That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing."

Hundreds of generals, admirals, and their senior enlisted leaders, ranked one star and above, were ordered last week to attend the meeting by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The initial directive stated no reason for the mass convening of nearly every American military commander in one location. Speculation grew that it was simply how Hegseth wanted to proceed with mass firings and layoffs of several of the U.S. military's top brass, as he had promised earlier in the year.

Defense officials have speculated that the meeting could result in cuts not only to the general officer ranks but also to civilian staff and contractors. Some also see it as a possible indication of forthcoming reductions to the U.S. force presence in Europe and the Middle East, aligning with an anticipated national defense strategy that shifts focus toward homeland defense after years of prioritizing the Indo-Pacific and China.

Hegseth pledged to cut 20 percent of the general officer corps, and has already dismessed around two dozen senior officers. According to some reports, the Secretary of War also wanted to remind senior officers of his "warrior ethos" as a way to assert his command over U.S. forces and remind commanders of their duty.

