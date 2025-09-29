Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on Violent Rhetoric, Targets Stephen Miller

California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing to play with rhetoric, which many conservatives believe is responsible for the rampant increase in political violence since President Trump took office this year. This time, the rhetoric was aimed at Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

Advertisement

Governor Newsom's Press Office X account, which has been mimicking President Trump's Truth Social posts in recent months, wrote "STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST!"

STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 27, 2025

Stephen Miller reposted and wrote, "Why do you think they posted this?"

Why do you think they posted this? https://t.co/crtyfyXn40 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 27, 2025

Newsom's account replied, "because you’re a fascist."

Several high-profile conservatives took to X to call out Governor Newsom for continuing to ramp up violent rhetoric, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the twice attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, and the now 1000 percent increase in violence toward federal immigration enforcement agents.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, "He knows exactly what he's doing." Riley Gaines commented as well saying "They have 0 intention of 'turning the temperature down' btw." Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina appeared to even plead with Governor Newsom, as she replied,"Gavin, this is very dangerous. Please, for the love of all that is holy, stop the violent rhetoric. It’s been two weeks since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, time to get your sh*t together before someone else gets k*lled."

He knows exactly what he's doing https://t.co/fgd0JCVyBr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 28, 2025

They have 0 intention of "turning the temperature down" btw https://t.co/vx2Q7870KR — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2025

Gavin, this is very dangerous. Please, for the love of all that is holy, stop the violent rhetoric.



It’s been two weeks since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, time to get your sh*t together before someone else gets k*lled. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 27, 2025

Newsom is likely to keep up the rhetoric as he positions himself for a possible 2028 presidential run. Yet Democrats still treat opposition to President Trump and his administration as a defining trait for their nominee, even though Trump will be ineligible for office after this term.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.