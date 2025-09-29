VIP
'This Is My Daughter, Not Iryna': Victim's Father Corrects Dem Rep Who Confuses Murder Victims

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 29, 2025 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool

Democratic Representative Deborah Ross of North Carolina, at a hearing with numerous victims of violent crime in recent months, confused a picture of Logan Federico, who was murdered in a home invasion, with Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who had been slaughtered in cold blood on a light rail in North Carolina.

Seconds before Steve Federico, the father of Logan Federico, called out Rep. Ross, she pointed to a photo he had brought of his daughter and said:

Before I get started, I also want to express my deepest, deepest condolences to the family of Iryna Zartuska. What happened to her is simply unimaginable and unconscionable. And I hope that we will take to heart her family's request not to remember her by her last moments, or politicize her death. But instead to remember her as the vibrant and exceptionally kind person she was. And I am thrilled that we have a picture of her in that state right in front of us.

She was, however, gesturing toward an image of Logan Federico.

Moments later, Logan’s father spoke up: "This is my daughter, this isn't Iryna."

"Oh, I'm sorry, I am so sorry. I am so sorry," Rep. Ross replied.

"That is Logan Federico," Steve Federico continued.

"Thank you so much for bringing that," Ross said.

Logan Federico was the victim of yet another career criminal, with 40 prior arrests, who should have never been released from prison.

This comment by Rep. Ross comes shortly after Representative Jasmine Crocket (D-TX) called a woman murdered by an illegal immigrant a "random dead person." 

She made the comment while representatives were debating a bill named after the "random dead person," Kayla Hamilton. Kayla was only 20 years old when she was sexually assaulted and strangled by a member of the MS-13 gang in 2022. 

Republican Rep. Russell Fry, who introduced the Kayla Hamilton Act, said the bill would close “dangerous loopholes” in how the federal government handles unaccompanied migrant children.

