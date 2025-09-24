Dems Own This Attack on the ICE Facility. Here Are the Receipts
The Open Borders Era Is Over: 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Gone From U.S.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 24, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two million illegal immigrants have either self deported or been forcibly removed from the United States according to the Trump administration. 

In less than 250 days, around 1.6 million have volunatarily self deported, while around 400,000 have been detained and removed by federal law enforcement.

"The Trump administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office," the Department of homeland Security said. "DHS has made it clear: the era of open borders is over. For four straight months, United States Customs and Border Protection has released zero illegal aliens into the country." 

"President Trump’s policies and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe." DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you."

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has continued to grow in size and strength, with more than 150,000 new job applications in recent weeks.

"Deportation capacity continues to ramp up as Secretary Noem negotiates new detention facilities such as Alligator Alcatraz, Speedway Slammer, Cornhusker Clink, and Louisiana Lockup," the DHS added. "All of these successes will make arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal aliens more efficient and streamlined than ever before — paving the way to continue the surge in deportations." 

"President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences," Karoline Leavitt said, just days into President Trump's second term.

