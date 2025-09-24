The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Someone Should Ask This Top Dem If He Condemns Attacks on ICE Agents...
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas...
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified
24-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty After Tricking High School Into Admitting Him...
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic...
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days'
On Merit, They're Failures: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Blasts Harris and Buttigieg
TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet Isn't Accepting Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology
NBC News Retracts ‘Bait’ Claim Against ICE, Quietly Corrects Story
The Phones Are Trying To Kill Us!
House Republicans Move to Put Charlie Kirk on U.S. Silver Dollar
Secretary Bessent Says No Bailout for Mamdani: 'Drop Dead'
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Memoir Reveals Secret ‘Red File’ Prepared a Year Before Biden Dropped Out

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 24, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in her new memoir "107 Days" that her inner circle crafted a "Red File," in the event that President Biden was unable to continue his presidency, a year before he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Advertisement

While Biden continued to say that he would run for a second term as president, Harris' brother-in-law, Tony West, suggested the creation of a contingency plan. "A year earlier, he had started what he called the ‘Red File,'" Harris wrote. "With a president in his eighties, he suggested, it would be malpractice on my part to be unprepared if, God forbid, something should happen."

West drafted a plan outlining which world leaders Harris should call first if she assumed the presidency, the timing of her initial statement, and the rules guiding her transition from vice president to president. He explained that it would be "prudent to have a plan for the first twenty-four to forty-eight hours, so people don't have to make a lot of decisions in the pressure of a crisis."

Harris wrote that she did not want to think about any such case where President Biden would pass, and left the bulk of the "Red File" in West's hands. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When Kamala Harris discovered that Biden would be dropping out of the presidential race, and that she would be the new nominee, West was the first person she called.

She wrote in her memoir that West told her, "If this isn't handled right, he [Biden] will crap all over his legacy."

While Harris did not want to be involved with the "Red File," it was thanks to its creation that she was able to quickly launch her short-lived presidential campaign. West became one of her "chosen committee of advisors," responsible for helping her choose her running mate and prepping her for debates. 

West now serves as Uber’s senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. He previously held top posts in the Obama administration, earning Senate confirmation twice, most notably as the U.S. associate attorney general.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic Party in Droves Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners Scott McClallen
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement