Did You See Venezuela's Latest Show of Force Against the United States?

On Monday, President Trump released truly disturbing footage of the military training everyday civilians in combat tactics. The revelation comes as the United States intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking from the regime, with U.S. forces already carrying out three kinetic strikes against Venezuelan traffickers in international waters.

Advertisement

Trump wrote, "TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!"

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Sep 22, 2025, 11:43 AM ET )



TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat! pic.twitter.com/zfxMOKPHEc — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) September 22, 2025

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro condemned the strikes on the traffickers, calling them "a heinous crime" and "outright aggression" that violate U.S. and international norms. Maduro sent a letter offering direct talks to President Trump, but the White House dismissed the request for dialogue.

Maduro went so far as to accuse President Trump of trying to provoke a broader conflict in the Caribbean, and said that the strikes have severed all diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Venezuela, emphasizing Venezuela's "legitimate right to defend itself."

Following the strikes, Venezuela deployed tens of thousands of troops to coastal regions and border areas, presenting their move as a defense of sovereignty and a proactive anti-drug initiative.

However, with a video like that released of the new Venezuelan militia, President Trump may think twice before striking another drug trafficking vessel, or risk facing, whatever that was.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.