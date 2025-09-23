Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today
Did You See Venezuela's Latest Show of Force Against the United States?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 23, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

On Monday, President Trump released truly disturbing footage of the military training everyday civilians in combat tactics. The revelation comes as the United States intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking from the regime, with U.S. forces already carrying out three kinetic strikes against Venezuelan traffickers in international waters.

Trump wrote, "TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!"

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro condemned the strikes on the traffickers, calling them "a heinous crime" and "outright aggression" that violate U.S. and international norms. Maduro sent a letter offering direct talks to President Trump, but the White House dismissed the request for dialogue.

Maduro went so far as to accuse President Trump of trying to provoke a broader conflict in the Caribbean, and said that the strikes have severed all diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Venezuela, emphasizing Venezuela's "legitimate right to defend itself."

Following the strikes, Venezuela deployed tens of thousands of troops to coastal regions and border areas, presenting their move as a defense of sovereignty and a proactive anti-drug initiative.

However, with a video like that released of the new Venezuelan militia, President Trump may think twice before striking another drug trafficking vessel, or risk facing, whatever that was.

