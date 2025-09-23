Meet the Trans Muslim Antifa Protester Outside of Charlie Kirk's Funeral

A notorious Arizona protester turned up outside Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday in Glendale, ignoring the solemn occasion to stage yet another bizarre spectacle.

Sumayyah Dawud, a self-described transgender, Muslim Antifa activist infamous for his solo demonstrations, arrived early at State Farm Stadium with a handful of other protesters, brandishing signs that veered from pro-Palestinian slogans to insults aimed at President Trump, and even one labeling the group the “Satanic Society.”

This is Sumayyah Dawud.



He/she/it/they is a practicing Muslim and self-proclaimed transgender anarchist with an Antifa membership.



Is this the future of the Palestinian movement?



Careful how you answer. You might be Islamophobic. pic.twitter.com/9APJ0nzzzV — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) September 23, 2025

The protester in the hijab at the Charlie Kirk memorial in Glendale, Ariz. is Trantifa-Antifa member Britney Erica Austin, previously Eric Austin, and now goes by Sumayyah Dawud. He regularly goes to Antifa direct actions with a rifle. I’ve reported on him a lot. https://t.co/3iHw3GMlIS pic.twitter.com/oQWPl2H109 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2025

Dawud was previously arrested while protesting at a pro-Hamas encampment at Arizona State University. And made posts in the immediate aftermath of when Charlie Kirk was shot and before people knew his condition, celebrating the incident, writing that he was “praying that he dies.”

He also took to social media to brag about his protesting. “Some of the most hateful people spotted outside the Charlie Kirk event this morning,” Dawud wrote on an Instagram post featuring some photos he took of his protest.

He also mentioned piles of trash that people left as they went into the stadium, saying, "sad example of how gluttonous & wasteful ‘America’ is including how trashy members of the ‘patriotic’ right-wing can be.”

While protests were present, they were extremely light, with the NY Post reporting that there were barely enough people to fill a classroom.

