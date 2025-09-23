Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today
VIP
ABC News Fans Flames of Racial Discord With Story About FX Writer Alex...
Apple TV+ Delays Release of Jessica Chastain Show 'The Savant' in the Wake...
DHS Sets the Record Straight After NBC News Accuses ICE of Using a...
Hegseth Axes DACOWITS, Pushing Sex-Neutral Standards And A Warrior Ethos Over Feminist Pol...
Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany Announces He Is Running for Wisconsin Governor
VIP
Jake Tapper Has Never Seen Government Silencing Like This As YouTube Confirms Biden-Direct...
Keith Olbermann Apologizes to Scott Jennings for 'Misinterpreted' Posts
Scarborough Lectures Right on Speech As Evidence of Past Left-Wing Censorship Piles Up
VIP
Mom Frustrated Kid Expelled for Stopping Potential School Shooting
From Motorcade to Manhattan Sidewalk: Macron’s NYC Adventure
Marco Rubio's Message to Americans At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service
Did You See Venezuela's Latest Show of Force Against the United States?
In Massive Foreign Policy Shift, Trump Says Ukraine Can Take Back Lost Territory
Tipsheet

Meet the Trans Muslim Antifa Protester Outside of Charlie Kirk's Funeral

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 23, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

A notorious Arizona protester turned up outside Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday in Glendale, ignoring the solemn occasion to stage yet another bizarre spectacle. 

Advertisement

Sumayyah Dawud, a self-described transgender, Muslim Antifa activist infamous for his solo demonstrations, arrived early at State Farm Stadium with a handful of other protesters, brandishing signs that veered from pro-Palestinian slogans to insults aimed at President Trump, and even one labeling the group the “Satanic Society.”

Dawud was previously arrested while protesting at a pro-Hamas encampment at Arizona State University. And made posts in the immediate aftermath of when Charlie Kirk was shot and before people knew his condition, celebrating the incident, writing that he was “praying that he dies.” 

Recommended

Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He also took to social media to brag about his protesting. “Some of the most hateful people spotted outside the Charlie Kirk event this morning,” Dawud wrote on an Instagram post featuring some photos he took of his protest. 

He also mentioned piles of trash that people left as they went into the stadium, saying, "sad example of how gluttonous & wasteful ‘America’ is including how trashy members of the ‘patriotic’ right-wing can be.”

While protests were present, they were extremely light, with the NY Post reporting that there were barely enough people to fill a classroom. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ARIZONA CHARLIE KIRK PRO-PALESTINIAN TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today Matt Vespa
Jury Reaches Verdict in Attempted Trump Assassination Trial, Then All Hell Breaks Loose Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Reveals What Millions of Illegal Immigrants Just Did Under Trump Jeff Charles
Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Hits Stormy Waters As Muslim Members Object to LGBTQ Participants Amy Curtis
Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Scott Wiener Threatens Sinclair As Kimmel Returns, Exposing the Left’s Free-Speech Double Standard Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement