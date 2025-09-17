UCSD Forces Students to Affirm Gender Ideology in Mandatory Training or Risk Losing Class Enrollment

Students at the University of California, San Diego have been greeted this fall quarter with mandatory student training requiring them to agree that refusing to use a transgender person’s preferred name or pronouns, or objecting to their use of bathrooms matching their gender identity, constitutes a “hostile environment” and is classified as prohibited conduct.

Images of the module obtained by Young America's Foundation and provided to Townhall read, “My name is Mona and I am transgender. My classmate Jane continues to call me James, which was my name before I transitioned. Jane refers to me as a man, and complains when I use the women’s restroom. I’ve asked her to stop but she does not. I feel very disrespected and want this to stop. What type of prohibited conduct can this be?”

The answers students can select include “sexual exploitation,” “relationship violence,” “quid pro quo,” and “hostile environment,” with the correct answer being "hostile environment."

In other words, UC San Diego is requiring students to play along with gender ideology.

UCSD justifies labeling the scenario a “hostile environment” by explaining that a “Hostile Environment may be created when someone demands that others use a particular bathroom that does not correspond to their gender identity or uses the incorrect pronoun. Intentionally calling someone their name used prior to transition, as opposed to their lived name, is called dead-naming; and may be a form of sexual harassment.”

Young America’s Foundation Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown argued that, “The reality and science-denying stooges at the University of California, San Diego, have shredded their institution’s ability to call itself a place of higher education by giving in to the radical Left’s gender ideology and endangering female students. It is not sexual harassment to require students to use the restroom, locker room, or other facility that corresponds with their biological sex, but it is egregious to require female students to use bathrooms with biological men and force all students to agree that such a policy is normal or safe.”

This question is attached to the University of California’s “Sexual Violence and Harassment, Anti-Discrimination, Prevention and Education” training, which is required for all students to complete. Those who fail to complete the training or score less than perfect will be prevented from enrolling in classes during the quarter.

The situation at UC San Diego underscores how far America’s universities have drifted from their supposed mission of free inquiry and intellectual rigor. Even as President Trump moves to dismantle bloated DEI bureaucracies in the government and universities, institutions like UCSD are doubling down on ideological conformity, forcing students to affirm contested political doctrines under threat of academic penalty. Rather than fostering debate, these trainings demand submission, and conservatives should not stand for it.

